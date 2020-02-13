UrduPoint.com
Annual Sports Competitions Started In Sargodha

Muhammad Rameez 30 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:03 PM

SARGODHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab board of Technical education organised annual sports competitions of colleges of North Zone opened here on Thursday.

In this connection an opening ceremony was held at Government Technical College, Chairman PBTE Nazir Khan Niazi was chief guest of the ceremony while Director Sports Punjab Sultan Shahid, PRO PBTE Sajid Sherazi, Organizer Secretary Hussain Raza Bharwana, Principal PBTE Iftikar Ahmed were also present in ceremony.

The sports competitions have been divided into two phases, the first phase will be held in Sargodha while in second phase competition would be held in Faisalabad.

Fifteen teams across province participating in the sport competitions.

Cricket, volley ball, hand ball, basket ball, hockey and other sports events will be held among the teams.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony PBTE Chairman Nazir Khan Niazi said that through these sports activities positive trends would be created among the students and they were thankful to Punjab government for arranging these competitions.

He said that players who perform well in college level sports competitions would show better performance in future. Later on, he appreciated the players who performed well in the various games.

