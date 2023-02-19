Annual Sports Day of Sadiq Public School held

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The Annual sports Day of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur was held here Sunday. Finals of 100 meters race, 200 meters race and 4x100 meters relay race were held.

The Old Sadiqians race was won by Zulqarnain Mazari. The chatty-breaking competition was held between female guests. School students presented beautiful PT and gymnastics.

Male and female school riders presented the equestrian show.

A tent pegging competition was also held among school riders. Nadir Ali of Abbas House was declared sportsman of the year while Abbas House was declared the Best House.

March past was taken out by Old Sadiqians and all the houses of the school.

Chief guest, former senior bureaucrat and Old Sadiqian Dr Raheal Siddiqui gave away prizes to the winning athletes and sportsmen.