Annual Sports Day of Sadiq Public School held

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) An annual Sports Day of Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur was held

here on Monday.

Former chief secretary Baluchistan and Old Sadiqian Captain (retd) Fazeel Asghar was

the chief guest who distributed prizes among the students who achieved prominent positions

in various sports.

The ceremony was attended by parents of students, government officials,

political figures, old Sadiqians and notables of the city who witnessed the grand ceremony

and appreciated performances of the students.