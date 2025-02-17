Annual Sports Day Of Sadiq Public School Held
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) An annual Sports Day of Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur was held
here on Monday.
Former chief secretary Baluchistan and Old Sadiqian Captain (retd) Fazeel Asghar was
the chief guest who distributed prizes among the students who achieved prominent positions
in various sports.
The ceremony was attended by parents of students, government officials,
political figures, old Sadiqians and notables of the city who witnessed the grand ceremony
and appreciated performances of the students.
