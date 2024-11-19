Open Menu

Annual Sports Event Of Circle Dehmatore Primary Schools Concludes

Muhammad Rameez Published November 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Annual sports event of Circle Dehmatore primary schools concludes

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The annual sports event of 94 Primary schools in Circle Dehmatore district Abbottabad Tuesday concluded with a grand ceremony celebrating the achievements of students, teachers and schools.

Chief guest, former Provincial Assembly Member Maliha Ali Asghar emphasized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s commitment to prioritizing education through initiatives like a uniform curriculum and enhanced facilities for public school students.

Students showcased their talents through various activities, including Quran recitation, naats, the national anthem, debates, tableaux, and folk music, which received widespread acclaim from the audience.

Maliha Ali Asghar praised the dedication of teachers and announced her commitment to resolving educational challenges in the region. She attributed students’ achievements to the hard work and efforts of educators.

Schools excelling in the competitions were awarded trophies, while teachers were honoured with “Best School Awards.” Maliha Ali Asghar distributed cash prizes to high-performing students, with additional awards of PKR 30,000, PKR 25,000, and PKR 20,000 contributed by Arum Yasir Abbasi, Sardar Abrar, and ASDO Jafar Rahman, respectively.

Guest of honor Arum Yasir Abbasi highlighted the importance of creating a safe and supportive learning environment for students, while Deputy DEO Naseer Ahmed lauded the teachers’ efforts in elevating students' academic and extracurricular performance.

SDO Shafiq ur Rahman stressed the need for increased funding and resources to further strengthen Abbottabad’s educational institutions, aiming to establish the district as a model for quality education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sports Music Education Abbottabad Provincial Assembly Circle Pakistani Rupee Event From Government

Recent Stories

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: ..

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda

1 hour ago
 Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

3 hours ago
 US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

5 hours ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

5 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

6 hours ago
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

6 hours ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

10 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

18 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports