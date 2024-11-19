Annual sports event of Circle Dehmatore primary schools concludes

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The annual sports event of 94 Primary schools in Circle Dehmatore district Abbottabad Tuesday concluded with a grand ceremony celebrating the achievements of students, teachers and schools.

Chief guest, former Provincial Assembly Member Maliha Ali Asghar emphasized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s commitment to prioritizing education through initiatives like a uniform curriculum and enhanced facilities for public school students.

Students showcased their talents through various activities, including Quran recitation, naats, the national anthem, debates, tableaux, and folk music, which received widespread acclaim from the audience.

Maliha Ali Asghar praised the dedication of teachers and announced her commitment to resolving educational challenges in the region. She attributed students’ achievements to the hard work and efforts of educators.

Schools excelling in the competitions were awarded trophies, while teachers were honoured with “Best School Awards.” Maliha Ali Asghar distributed cash prizes to high-performing students, with additional awards of PKR 30,000, PKR 25,000, and PKR 20,000 contributed by Arum Yasir Abbasi, Sardar Abrar, and ASDO Jafar Rahman, respectively.

Guest of honor Arum Yasir Abbasi highlighted the importance of creating a safe and supportive learning environment for students, while Deputy DEO Naseer Ahmed lauded the teachers’ efforts in elevating students' academic and extracurricular performance.

SDO Shafiq ur Rahman stressed the need for increased funding and resources to further strengthen Abbottabad’s educational institutions, aiming to establish the district as a model for quality education.