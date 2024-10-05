Annual Sports Gala 2024 inaugurated in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Annual Sports Gala 2024 inaugural ceremony, organised by the District Education Authority Bahawalpur, was held at the Four Wall Ground Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur.

The ceremony was attended by Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar as the chief guest, while Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq participated as the guest of honour.

The deputy speaker took oath from the students participating in the Annual Sports Gala. National hockey player Sobia lit the torch. The inaugural ceremony featured a march past by the Girl Guides, Boy Scouts, and students, while the school band showcased splendid performances. Students from Bahawalpur district participated in the inaugural ceremony, presented beautiful performances through tableaus, PT shows, and traditional dances.

DC Farhan Farooq praised the efforts of the District Education Authority Bahawalpur for promoting sports activities.

He said that sports play a crucial role in enhancing mental and physical abilities. It is essential for the youth to actively participate in sports activities alongside their education to bring honour to the country and nation at both national and international levels. He commended the efforts of former deputy commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa for organising the sports gala.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akram delivered a welcome address and highlighted the significance and benefits of the Annual Sports Gala. He informed that over 2,200 young athletes from Bahawalpur district are participating in the Annual Sports Gala 2024, with students from all tehsils of Bahawalpur district taking part in this event.