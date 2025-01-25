Annual Sports Gala held at Government Graduate College

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A colourful annual sports gala was organized at Government Graduate College, Satellite Town Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Member National Assembly (MNA) was the chief guest of the sports gala.

Addressing on the occasion, the chief guest appreciated the discipline of the college and congratulated the college principal on organizing the successful sports gala.

He also lauded the outstanding performance of the students which they exhibited in different games.

He informed the students about the importance and usefulness of sports.

The principal of the college, Dr. Athar Qasim in his speech highlighted the college's educational and extracurricular achievements.

He informed that the students participated enthusiastically in the Sports Gala and participated in various competitions.

At the end of the Sports Gala, medals and certificates were distributed among the successful students.

