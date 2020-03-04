UrduPoint.com
Annual Sports Gala Starts At Sargodha Medical College:

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:44 PM

In this connection a colorful ceremony were held in which large of students participated in the ceremony

SARGODHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Annual Sports gala started at Sargodha Medical College. In this connection a colorful ceremony were held in which large of students participated in the ceremony.

The sports gala was inaugurated by the Dean faculty of medical and health sciences Dr. Zahoor ul Hassan Dogar. In ceremony Principal Dr. Humeera Akram, Chairman Sports Committee and dean faculty of agriculture Dr.

Muhammad Afzal including faculty members of University and college were also present. Teams consisting of medical college students were greeted with spectacular performance by wearing colorful dresses.

In sports gala for male student, competitions of cricket, football, Basketball, Tennis and Volleyball and for female student's competitions of cricket, Football, Volleyball, Table Tennis and Badminton were being organized.

On that occasion, Dr. Zahoor-ul-hassan Dogar said that these sports competitions among the students create positive trends and it also good for student's health. Principal SMC Dr. Humeera Akram said that further events would be organized to enhance the mental and physical ability of the students and to improve their fitness. She also urged to students to take in games.

