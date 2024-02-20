Annual Sports Of Sadiq Public School Held
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Annual Sports Day of Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur was held with Former Chairman of Pakistan cricket board and Old Sadiqian Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf as chief guest.
The students participated in races including 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relays. Races between Old Sadiqians in the 100m and 50m sprints were also held.
A tug-of-war competition between parents and teachers was won by the parents. A horse-riding competition was held between present and old Sadqian females. The students showcased karate, dumbbell PT, mass PT, gymnastics, horse riding, and tent pegging displays.
Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf distributed prizes among students who excelled in various sports. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of boosting the morale of students participating in sports, stating that it enhances their performance.
He mentioned that there should be incentives and financial support for athletes to boost their morale. Parents and dignitaries from across the country attended the event, showing deep interest and appreciating the students' performances. Captains of teams from the OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament were also honored on the occasion.
