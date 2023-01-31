Annual sports' week gets underway at Dr NA Baloch Model School

The annual sports week has kicked off at Dr NA Baloch Model School Hyderabad, which has been inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The annual sports week has kicked off at Dr NA Baloch Model School Hyderabad, which has been inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

The Principal of the school Ahsan Shah Rashdi, Dean Faculty of Education Professor Dr. Abdul Sattar Almani and many other teachers and students were present at the opening ceremony of the sports week.

The students of Dr. NA Baloch Model School presented PT shows and tableaus on the occasion that greatly attracted and mesmerized the guests including the Vice Chancellor.

The Principal gave a briefing and highlighted the achievements and performance of the last six months. He said that great steps had been taken to bring the past academic elevation to Dr. NA Baloch Model School.

He informed that reforms are being introduced to make the Model School unique and a center of education compared to other schools, adding that efforts were also underway as per the vision of the Vice Chancellor.

The VC while appreciating the model school's educational progress and success in various fields said that sports were essential for the better health of children and all the resources are being utilized to promote games' activities in the school.

He said "students will only be intelligent when their minds are fresh, while games are the best source of freshness of mind".

He announced plans to improve the infrastructure of the school and give promotions to the deserving teachers from next month.

Later, he distributed certificates of appreciation among the winning team members of Dr. NA Baloch Model School in Physics and Arts projects in the science fair held at Public School Hyderabad a few days ago.

He also gave a certificate of appreciation to student Anas Khan for making his room among the top ten in the intermediate examinations. The sports week will continue till the weekend.