Open Menu

Annual Spring Festival From March 1

Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2024 | 05:48 PM

Annual spring festival from March 1

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is staging an annual colorful spring festival from March 1 to March 9

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is staging an annual colorful spring festival from March 1 to March 9.

The features of the fest include agri exhibition, flower and landscape exhibition, Lyallpur art and literature festival, tent pegging, PKNC food and nutrition mela, fancy bird show, buffaloes milk and beauty competition, sports competition, book fair, greyhound race, mares beauty contest, dog show and others.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has constituted committees for making foolproof arrangements.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/ Dean Agriculture Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan will be convener of the organising committee.

The festival provides a platform to the farming community, academia and industry to sit together to address the issue of the agriculture sector. Besides, it also offers an opportunity for the locals to get refuge from the monotonous routine and spend leisure time at the fest.

Related Topics

Sports Agriculture Agri March From Industry Race University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

DC Bahawalpur reviews arrangements of polio drive

DC Bahawalpur reviews arrangements of polio drive

5 minutes ago
 Netherlands Embassy hosts reception to honor hocke ..

Netherlands Embassy hosts reception to honor hockey team

5 minutes ago
 Swift decision making must for national developmen ..

Swift decision making must for national development: Arif Alvi

5 minutes ago
 SFA distributes food licenses

SFA distributes food licenses

5 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 415 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 415 power pilferers in 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 Ashrafi denounces misuse of apex court ruling ambi ..

Ashrafi denounces misuse of apex court ruling ambiguities

6 minutes ago
Poland vows to protect Ukraine aid deliveries, hol ..

Poland vows to protect Ukraine aid deliveries, hold talks on border row

6 minutes ago
 ICCI invites Saudi importers to import agricultura ..

ICCI invites Saudi importers to import agricultural products from Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 PTA strengthens measures against illegal SIM issua ..

PTA strengthens measures against illegal SIM issuance

6 minutes ago
 KPTMA refutes any link with tax fraud case

KPTMA refutes any link with tax fraud case

8 minutes ago
 President Alvi urges community action to combat th ..

President Alvi urges community action to combat thalassemia

9 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Baseball Championship c ..

All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Baseball Championship concludes

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports