Annual spring festival from March 1

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is staging an annual colorful spring festival from March 1 to March 9.

The features of the fest include agri exhibition, flower and landscape exhibition, Lyallpur art and literature festival, tent pegging, PKNC food and nutrition mela, fancy bird show, buffaloes milk and beauty competition, sports competition, book fair, greyhound race, mares beauty contest, dog show and others.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has constituted committees for making foolproof arrangements.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/ Dean Agriculture Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan will be convener of the organising committee.

The festival provides a platform to the farming community, academia and industry to sit together to address the issue of the agriculture sector. Besides, it also offers an opportunity for the locals to get refuge from the monotonous routine and spend leisure time at the fest.