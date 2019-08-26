UrduPoint.com
Annual Workshop To Hone Match Umpires' Skills

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 12:40 PM

Annual workshop to hone match umpires' skills

The 2019 workshop started in the main cities to hone the skill of the referees and umpires to bring them par to international level on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ):The 2019 workshop started in the main cities to hone the skill of the referees and umpires to bring them par to international level on Sunday.

An official of the Department said the workshop began in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi simultaneously to facilitate more people in their home ground, reported Private news channel.

The sources said the workshops organized by Pakistan Cricket Board aim at bringing the match officials across the country up to date with the latest laws and regulations of the games, reported Radio Pakistan.

The workshops in Lahore and Rawalpindi will include all PCB panel umpires and match referees and will be conducted by ICC International Panel umpires Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob.

The workshop in Karachi (Sept 3-5) will be supervised by Ahsan Raza and Bilal Qureshi, PCB manager umpires and referees.

