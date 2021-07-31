Another 21 New COVID-19 Cases Detected at Tokyo Olympics - Organizers

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee reported 21 new Games-related COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.

There are no athletes among those newly infected. The ones who tested positive are contractors and personnel involved in organizing the event.

The total number of COVID-19 cases at the Tokyo Olympics has reached 241 since July 1.

The Olympics will end on August 8.