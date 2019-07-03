Another conspiracy to keep Pakistan out of semi-finals

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

England have been provided batting paradise pitches so that their batsmen can score big and win matches for them.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) Another conspiracy has been hatched to keep Pakistan out of the semi-finals and make way for England to reach the top four.

The English inventors have never won the World Cup and once again it looks like they will struggle to reach top four after losing to Pakistan and their arch-rivals Australia.

According to sources, England have conspired against Pakistan to reach semi-finals.

Only one of Pakistan and England can book their place in last four so England have been provided batting paradise pitches so that their batsmen can score big and win matches for them.

If they beat New Zealand in their last group stage match, they will be guaranteed a place in semifinal.

In the last few matches, pitches were prepared to help bowlers, which went against plan of hosts, so they lost against Sri Lanka and Australia.

But against India, England went on to score more than 300 runs, which earned them a win.

In their last match against New Zealand, once again a batting paradise wicket has been made and there is a short boundary which will help their batsmen.

Questions have been raised after match between India and England as it looked like Indians deliberately lost the match to hurt Pakistan's cause. Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in their last match at Lords.

If England wins the match against New Zealand, Pakistan will have to beat Bangladesh by a big margin, as New Zealand has much better Net Run Rate than Pakistan. But New Zealand's win will make situation easier for Green Shirts as win by any margin will help Pakistan proceed into the knockout stage.