Another Injury Setback For Hurdles World Champ Pearson

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 08:30 AM

Sydney, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Dual 100-metre hurdles world champion Sally Pearson has suffered another injury setback, with a hamstring strain forcing her out of upcoming events in Lucerne, Monaco and London.

But the Australian, who won the world title in 2011 and 2017, insisted it wasn't serious and would not derail her preparations as she targets more glory at the Doha world championships in September.

"Unfortunately, after weeks of intense sprinting and hurdles, I had a minor training mishap this morning," she said on Instagram late Thursday.

"Scans have revealed a small hamstring strain, with an expected 2-3 week recovery." It means she will miss at least three events in Europe, including Diamond League meetings at Monaco and London.

"Needless to say I am disappointed but thankfully the hamstring injury is only a minor setback and won't impede my preparations for this year's world championships in Doha.

Onwards and upwards," she added.

The 32-year-old, the 2012 Olympic champion, is on the comeback after being sidelined for more than 14 months with an Achilles problem.

Injuries have been a constant for Pearson, who suffered a broken wrist from a race fall that derailed her 2015 world titles campaign.

A hamstring problem hit her 2016 Rio Olympics hopes and she was forced to pull out of the Commonwealth Games on home soil last year due to the Achilles issue.

In April, she pulled out of her first competitive event in more than a year at the Australian championships, saying her body was "overheating".

