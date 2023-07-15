Another international honor for Pakistan, team claim one gold, four bronze

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan's six members Taekwondo team, all of them hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, participated in the International Taekwondo Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand and bagged one gold medal and four bronze medals on Saturday.

Team manager Nasir Khan Mohmand told APP that the six members team of Pakistan took part first in the Tirak and KDM Taekwondo International Championship in which 500 players from 10 countries of the world including Pakistan took part.

Pakistan won one gold and four bronze medals.

According to the results so far, the team won one gold and four bronze medals. Wania Hassan won the gold medal in Kyroungi, Ayan claimed two bronze medals in Poomsae and Kyroungi and Muhammad Waqar won a bronze medal in Tirak.

Nasir Khan Mohmand appreciated the players of the Pakistani team for winning one gold and four bronze medals in the first international Tirak and KDM Taekwondo International Championship. He said the team did hard work for winning the medal and especially the performance of Wania Hassan was excellent as she bagged the gold medal.

Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association expressed his satisfaction with the team's result. He said the junior players have very excellent performances in their first international appearance and if provided more such opportunities they would win back more medals.