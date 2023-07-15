Open Menu

Another International Honor For Pakistan, Team Claim One Gold, Four Bronze

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 15, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Another international honor for Pakistan, team claim one gold, four bronze

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan's six members Taekwondo team, all of them hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, participated in the International Taekwondo Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand and bagged one gold medal and four bronze medals on Saturday.

Team manager Nasir Khan Mohmand told APP that the six members team of Pakistan took part first in the Tirak and KDM Taekwondo International Championship in which 500 players from 10 countries of the world including Pakistan took part.

Pakistan won one gold and four bronze medals.

According to the results so far, the team won one gold and four bronze medals. Wania Hassan won the gold medal in Kyroungi, Ayan claimed two bronze medals in Poomsae and Kyroungi and Muhammad Waqar won a bronze medal in Tirak.

Nasir Khan Mohmand appreciated the players of the Pakistani team for winning one gold and four bronze medals in the first international Tirak and KDM Taekwondo International Championship. He said the team did hard work for winning the medal and especially the performance of Wania Hassan was excellent as she bagged the gold medal.

Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association expressed his satisfaction with the team's result. He said the junior players have very excellent performances in their first international appearance and if provided more such opportunities they would win back more medals.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thailand Ayan Nasir Bangkok Gold Bronze All From

Recent Stories

UAE President holds official reception for Indian ..

UAE President holds official reception for Indian PM

2 hours ago
 Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islama ..

Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islamabad

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

Vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing mo ..

UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing momentum: Bin Touq

3 hours ago
 UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 y ..

UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 years

4 hours ago
 Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its t ..

Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its territory: Asif

4 hours ago
UAE-India economic partnership a global model of s ..

UAE-India economic partnership a global model of sustainable mutual growth: Al Z ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle tomorrow

5 hours ago
 Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part ..

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

6 hours ago
 Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to pl ..

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood ..

7 hours ago
 Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Bo ..

Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Board of Directors

7 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports