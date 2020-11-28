UrduPoint.com
Another Pakistani Squad Member Tests Positive For Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 03:09 PM

Another Pakistani squad member tests positive for Covid-19

The Ministry of Health in New Zealand has confirmed that one another member of Pakistan cricket squad has tested positive during routine testing.

WELLINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2020) Another member of Pakistani squad tested positive in New Zealand, the latest reports said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health confirmed that one another member of Pakistan cricket squad tested positive during routine testing.

“ the remainder of the results from squad’s day 3 swab testing—apart from the six who have already returned a positive results –are negative,” it read.

(More to Come)

More Stories From Sports

