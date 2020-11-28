Another Pakistani squad member tests positive for Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

The Ministry of Health in New Zealand has confirmed that one another member of Pakistan cricket squad has tested positive during routine testing.

“ the remainder of the results from squad’s day 3 swab testing—apart from the six who have already returned a positive results –are negative,” it read.

(More to Come)