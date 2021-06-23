Another Summer Olympics Ticket Lottery to Be Held in Japan - Organizers

A new lottery will be held among ticket holders of the Olympic Games in Japan, taking into account the updated restrictions on the number of spectators, Hidenori Suzuki, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee's deputy executive director of marketing said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) A new lottery will be held among ticket holders of the Olympic Games in Japan, taking into account the updated restrictions on the number of spectators, Hidenori Suzuki, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee's deputy executive director of marketing said on Wednesday.

"Because of the restrictions imposed on the number of spectators at the competitions, we will have to reduce the number of tickets for those competitions where the limit was exceeded ... The lottery sold 4.48 million tickets ... 840 thousand tickets were returned [after the Games were postponed], and today there are 3.63 million of them. 910,000 tickets are subject to reduction so that the total number is 2.72 million, that is, up to 35% of the original number," Hidenori Suzuki explained.

The results of the new lottery will be posted on the official ticketing website on July 6.

Those who do not win a ticket will be refunded.

Earlier this month, organizers of the Olympic Games in Tokyo decided to allow up to 10,000 spectators at each venue. The spectator cap was set at 10,000 if this does not exceed 50 percent of a venue's capacity.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo could be held without spectators if a COVID-19 state of emergency is declared in the country.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are currently scheduled to be held this summer, from July 23 until August 8.

Because of COVID-19, the Japanese government has decided to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without foreign spectators.