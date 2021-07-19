UrduPoint.com
Another Three Cases Of COVID-19 Detected Among People Involved In Olympics - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:20 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Three more people involved in the Summer Olympics have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Kyodo news agency reports citing the Organizing Committee.

Two of the cases are foreign nationals, while the third one is a person residing in Japan.

Since July 1, the organizing committee has recorded more than 50 cases of the coronavirus among people related to the Games.

Over the weekend, several cases of the coronavirus were reported among people resigning in the Olympic village.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are currently scheduled to be held from July 23 until August 8.

