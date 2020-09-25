Ansukha reprimands Gavaskar for his commentary about her cricketing at home with hubby

(@fidahassanain)

Gavaskar had made remarks on a video that went viral on social media showing both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli playing cricket at home. However, his comments did not go down well as the actress got angry and questioned him as to why he made comments about their private lives.

DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2020) Anushka Sharma, the wife of Indian captain Virat Kohli, snubbed Sunil Gavaskar for his remarks involving the actress and her husband regarding playing cricket at home.

Taking to Twitter, Anushka Sharma said: “It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?”.

Gavaskar had earlier said: “ “Ab joh lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone, wo video dekhi hai (reference to a viral video), usse to kuch nahi hona hai (During the recent lockdown he only practised to Anushka’s bowling, I saw a video. But that is not going to be enough).

Gavaskar referred to a video clip that went viral on social media after it posted on a Kohli fan page. Kohli in the video was seen bowling to Anushka before taking to the stumps and then Anushka bowling to him.

Through her Instagram account, Anushka Sharma had said: “Mr. Gavaskar your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. ”.

Gavaskar had made remarks during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) . Kohli dropped his KXIP counterpart KL Rahul twice — once in the 17th over at deep square-leg when he was batting on 83 and then again in the 18th over when he was on 89. The KXIP skipper then went on to shatter a few record on the way to a 69-ball 132 — the highest scored by an Indian in an IPL game.