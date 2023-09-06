'Ant-Man' Edwards emerges as US superhero at Basketball World Cup

Manila, Sept 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Anthony "Ant-Man" Edwards doesn't wear a cape but he has emerged as the United States' superhero at the Basketball World Cup.

The 22-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard has played a huge part in the Americans' run to the semi-finals, sparking the attack with his explosive play and leading the team in points scored.

Whether soaring to the rim, sinking shots from three-point range or playing stifling defence with his relentless energy, Edwards is a handful.

The United States will play Germany or Latvia in Friday's semi-finals in Manila and will face a player who US head coach Steve Kerr calls "a guy who we count on to generate offence".

"He's one of those guys who stays confident regardless of what's happening for him and for the team," Kerr said.

"You always know he's going to keep attacking and stay aggressive." Edwards has scored 104 points in the Americans' six games so far, an average of just over 17 points a game.

The Atlanta native is one of the youngest players in a US squad packed with some of the hottest up-and-coming talent in the NBA.

Edwards was the first overall pick by the Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA draft and an All-Star last season.

He has certainly not been short of confidence at the World Cup, playing with fun and freedom in his first international tournament.

"Pressure? No, not at all," he said.

"I love the game of basketball, it's fun for me -- I go out there and do what I love.

"I put in the work every day so it's no pressure at all."