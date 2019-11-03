UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Antetokounmpo Dominates As Bucks Beat Raptors

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 10:00 AM

Antetokounmpo dominates as Bucks beat Raptors

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Giannis Antetokounmpo flirted with a triple double as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the defending champion Toronto Raptors 115-105 in the first meeting between the clubs since last season's Eastern Conference finals.

Antetokounmpo scored 36 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and added eight assists for the Bucks, who built up a 26 point lead then held on for the victory.

Eric Bledsoe added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez each had 11 points.

Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 36 points and Pascal Siakam had 16 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

Fred VanVleet added 12 points, Serge Ibaka scored 11 and Marc Gasol tallied 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Raptors rallied in the fourth by cutting the lead to just four points but couldn't win on the road.

Elsewhere, Andrew Drummond finished with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds for the third consecutive game as the Detroit Pistons held on to beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-109.

Drummond had 25 points to go with his 20 rebounds for the Pistons, who were playing their second game in as many nights.

He added six assists and five blocks to go 20-20 for the fourth time in seven games.

Bruce Brown added career highs of 22 points and seven assists, and Luke Kennard finished with 24 points and helped seal the win with a driving basket and two free throws in the final 30 seconds.

The game was a series of runs by both teams with the Pistons taking a 14 point lead at one stage of the third after the Nets outscored Detroit by 15 in the second quarter.

Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving finished with a triple double, including 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Taurean Prince added 20 points and Joe Harris had 18.

Spencer Dinwiddie hit a free throw with seven seconds remaining, and Drummond did the same with six seconds left to put the Pistons up 111-108.

Prince then split a pair, missing the second on purpose, and Drummond grabbed the rebound and made a pair with three seconds left to clinch the victory.

In San Francisco, Terry Rozier made a short go-ahead jumper then added two free throws with four seconds left and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the injury-riddled Golden State Warriors 93-87.

Erich Paschall had a season-high 25 points for Golden State while starting in place of injured Draymond Green.

Green suffered a torn ligament in his left index finger on Friday, joining a long list of injured Warriors including Stephen Curry, who had hand surgery this week.

Related Topics

Injured Road San Francisco Toronto Split Same Lead Charlotte Milwaukee Detroit Gold

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh ..

8 hours ago

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

9 hours ago

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

10 hours ago

Russia, SCO States Discuss Switch to Nat'l Currenc ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.