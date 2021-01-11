Anushka, Kohli welcome baby girl

(@fidahassanain)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who is on paternity leave approved by BCCI has shared the news with his fans and friends on social media.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2021) Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have welcomed a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, Indian cricket Star Virat Kohli shared the news with his fans and friends.

He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,”.

Virat and Anushka shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.

” In a separate post, Anushka said that motherhood was ‘humbling’.

Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Virat showered love on the photo and commented, “My whole world in one frame.”

Anushka is on a break from acting while Virat has also availed paternity leave approved by the BCCI as he had skipped the third test match against Australia to be with Anushka at the time of birth. The couple had been spending some quality time together and they were recently spotted on a pizza date ahead of baby’s arrival.