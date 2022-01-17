UrduPoint.com

Anushka Sharma Pays Tribute To Kohli Over His Resignation As Test Skipper

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 11:48 AM

Anushka Sharma pays tribute to Kohli over his resignation as Test skipper

The Bollywood actress has written an heart-touching note to appreciate Virat Kohli over his excellent performance in seven years long Test career.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2022) Anushka Sharma, the wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, has paid tribute to her husband after he decided to resign as skipper of the Test cricket.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actress wrote a heart-touching note to Kohli to appreciate his Test cricket career which spanned over a period of more than seven years. She said she is proud of him.

The actress wrote, “I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from Test cricket. I remember MS, you, and I having a chat later that day and him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey.

We all had a good laugh about it,”.

She also wrote, “I'm more proud of the growth you achieved within you. Since that day, I've seen more than just your beard turning grey. I've seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership,”.

Related Topics

India Cricket Bollywood Wife Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma All From Instagram

