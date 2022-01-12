UrduPoint.com

Anushka, Virat Kohli Mark Daughter’s First Birthday In South Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 01:23 PM

Anushka, Virat Kohli mark daughter’s first birthday in South Africa

The actress has thanked all those who attended the first birthday celebration of Vamika in South Africa Virat Kohli is touring for Test series.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2022) Bollywood star Anushka and Virat Kohli celebrated birthday of their daughter Vamika in South Africa.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared adorable photos with husband Virat and said, ““The sun was bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned one,”.

Vamika’s first birthday was celebrated in South Africa because Virat Kohli is tour the country for ongoing Test series.

The actress shared a picture with Vamika in her arms and wrote, “ “My baby girl.”

Anushka thanked all those who attended the birthday ceremony: "The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys (you know who you are)."

Related Topics

Bollywood South Africa Virat Kohli All Instagram

Recent Stories

Having trouble earning that chicken dinner? Upgrad ..

Having trouble earning that chicken dinner? Upgrade your home Wi-Fi with HUAWEI ..

3 minutes ago
 Asylum Applications in Germany in 2021 Hit Record ..

Asylum Applications in Germany in 2021 Hit Record Number Since 2017 - Reports

2 seconds ago
 Aisam, Alexander move to quarterfinals of ATP Worl ..

Aisam, Alexander move to quarterfinals of ATP World Ranking C'ship

3 seconds ago
 Almaty Airport to Remain Closed Until End of State ..

Almaty Airport to Remain Closed Until End of State of Emergency - Mayor's Office

7 minutes ago
 Swiss Company Glencore Completes Acquisition of La ..

Swiss Company Glencore Completes Acquisition of Largest Coal Mine in Latin Ameri ..

7 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 4,388 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 4,388 more COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.