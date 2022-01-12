Anushka, Virat Kohli mark daughter’s first birthday in South Africa

(@FahadShabbir)

The actress has thanked all those who attended the first birthday celebration of Vamika in South Africa Virat Kohli is touring for Test series.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2022) Bollywood star Anushka and Virat Kohli celebrated birthday of their daughter Vamika in South Africa.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared adorable photos with husband Virat and said, ““The sun was bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned one,”.

Vamika’s first birthday was celebrated in South Africa because Virat Kohli is tour the country for ongoing Test series.

The actress shared a picture with Vamika in her arms and wrote, “ “My baby girl.”

Anushka thanked all those who attended the birthday ceremony: "The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys (you know who you are)."