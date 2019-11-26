UrduPoint.com
Anwar Ali Making His Comeback In National Team By Partaking In PSL

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:42 PM

Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali has set his sights on making his comeback in the national team by partaking in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali has set his sights on making his comeback in the national team by partaking in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

Anwar Ali is aiming to perform well in the league, in an attempt to make a comeback to the national team as a bowling all-rounder, a private news channel reported.

"I am eager to make a comeback as a fast bowling all-rounder in the national team. After this tournament (Quaid-e-Azam Trophy), my eyes are on the PSL, where I want to perform well and get the selectors' attention," he said.

The all-rounder, who had struck five wickets in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match for Sindh against Southern Punjab, said that his fitness had been on track and he would like show his skills on the bat.

"I want to show my skills as a batsman too.

I want to score a century in this season," he said.

"Fitness is very good, I have recovered a lot and playing my fourth first class match of this season. I have also regained my rhythm and I'm back on track," he said.

The all-rounder, who last played for the national team in 2016, said that the PSL would be the ideal opportunity to make his return as the league highlights the players' performance, unlike domestic cricket matches.

"First class cricket gives us form. We take the form to PSL, which is our prime tournament since everyone has eyes on that tournament. Everyone has their focus on the PSL and our performances there are noticed, whereas our first class matches are usually not even broadcasted, because of which performance here goes unnoticed," he highlighted.

