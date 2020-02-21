UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anwar Ali Replaces Umar Akmal In Quetta Gladiators Squad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:30 AM

Anwar Ali replaces Umar Akmal in Quetta Gladiators squad

All-rounder Anwar Ali will replace Umar Akmal in the Quetta Gladiators’ line-up for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 following the event’s technical committee’s approval

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020) All-rounder Anwar Ali will replace Umar Akmal in the Quetta Gladiators’ line-up for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 following the event’s technical committee’s approval.

The technical committee is chaired by PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and it includes Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.

The 32-year-old comes in as a Silver category player. He has turned out for Quetta Gladiators in all previous editions, scoring 191 runs and taking 23 wickets in 32 HBL PSL matches.

Quetta Gladiators, the defending champions, will begin their title defence tonight with the opening match of the fifth edition against two-time champion Islamabad United at the National Stadium, Karachi, at 9pm.

Related Topics

Karachi Quetta PCB Pakistan Super League Anwar Ali Umar Akmal 2020 Silver Islamabad United All Habib Bank Limited Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

PM to launch Rs15 billion “Ehsas Aadman Programm ..

7 minutes ago

Would love for international teams to consider com ..

10 minutes ago

OIC to Host s a Lecture on "Countering Terrorism i ..

10 minutes ago

Umar Akmal suspended under PCB Anti-Corruption Cod ..

19 minutes ago

Federal Minister Education praised HEC and Microso ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan HC presents credentials to President of B ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.