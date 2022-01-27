Anwar wants wrestling to be encouraged

National wrestling coach Muhammad Anwar wants steps to be taken to promote wrestling in the country saying there was tremendous amount of talent in the country of the century's old sport

"Wrestling is a cultural and centuries old sport and Pakistani wrestlers have won numerous medals at international level but they need encouragement at the higher level as much as possible," he told APP.

He was of the view that wrestling was our cultural sport as the youth at the village district level participate in it with great enthusiasm.

"When children wrestle in the arena and the way the people look at them they get encouraged. Wrestling has immense talent in the country and the government and Pakistan Wrestling Federation must take good use of it by taking concrete steps for the game's promotion," he said.

He appreciated the efforts of former Secretary General of Pakistan Wrestling Federation Arshad Sattar for the development of the sport of wrestling in the country.

"Due to his efforts and hard work athletes are participating in training and events abroad. But the higher authorities and private sector should focus on the cultural sport like other games".

To a question on the development of sports at the grass root level, Anwar said educational institutions have a very important role to play in the development of sports at the grass root level in the country. "The government needs to ensure that sports competitions are being held in educational institutions." On the situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, he said the coronavirus has affected the whole world therefore the players should follow the government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) when training," he said.

