Any Conclusions About Impact of COVID-19 Vaccines on Athletes Premature - RUSADA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) It is premature to draw conclusions regarding impact of coronavirus vaccines on athletic performance and doping control procedures, Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) acting director general, Mikhail Bukhanov, told Sputnik.

On Monday, the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced that it was discussing with the Russian sports Ministry and the Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) the possibility of priority vaccination of the Russian national team players.

"RUSADA is very closely following all information regarding the development and research of vaccines against the coronavirus both in Russia and in the world.

However, it is premature to draw any conclusions regarding their possible impact on both athletic performance and the doping control procedure. For RUSADA, the health of athletes has been and always remains the top priority. As for the list of prohibited drugs, it is exhaustive, you can get acquainted with it on the official RUSADA website or the official WADA website," Bukhanov told Sputnik.