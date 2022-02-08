'Anyone has a chance': Olympic hockey up for grabs after NHL no-show

The Beijing Winter Olympics men's ice hockey starts Wednesday with no clear-cut favourites and the tournament missing star power after National Hockey League (NHL) players stayed home because of Covid

Beijing, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The Beijing Winter Olympics men's ice hockey starts Wednesday with no clear-cut favourites and the tournament missing star power after National Hockey League (NHL) players stayed home because of Covid.

The decision by the world's top league has crippled perennial medal threats Canada and the United States, forcing them to throw together untested squads at the last minute.

"It's a level-playing field," said forward Valtteri Filppula, whose Finland are ranked second in the world, behind Canada.

"If a team gets hot, a goalie gets hot, any team has a chance." European teams benefit the most from the NHL players not being in the Chinese capital, with particular eyes on the Russians, who are the defending champions, and Finland.

Both are stocked with top talent from the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), widely consider the world's second-best, as well as players with past experience in NHL rinks.

The Russians still have several players from the crew that beat Germany to take gold in Pyeongchang four years ago, including current KHL points leader Vadim Shipachyov.

The battle-tested Russians are big too, none more so than two-metre (6-foot-6) goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov.

The Finns are among the most experienced teams, featuring several players who won the 2019 World Championship and managed a silver in that competition last year.

They are also cohesive, with most of the roster comprising teammates from various KHL squads.

"It is easier to build chemistry that way. The tournament is pretty short and it's good to have great team chemistry," said Filppula.