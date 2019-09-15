Apart from Football, Cycling & Athletics, E-Games including in trials scheduled for 33rd National Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Apart from Football, Cycling and Athletic, trials schedule of the 31 disciplines including E-Game announced for the forthcoming 33rd National Games to be starting from September 20-28, at different venues under the supervision of the respective associations.

The decision in this connection was taken in a meeting with President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah in the Chair.

Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Director Operation, Directorate of KP Syed Saqlain Shah, Organizing Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Butt , Presidents and Secretaries of various associations, Districts Sports Officers, Coaches were also present. The house paid glowing tribute to Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan for taking keen interest in ensuring A-class facilities to the athletes and officials during 33rd National Games in Peshawar.

Speaking on this occasion, Syed Aqil Shah directed each of the association to conduct open trials on merits. Shah said that equal opportunities would be given to the players of merged tribal area. He said all the sports managers of the merged tribal areas along with Director Sports Muhammad Nawaz Khan have been requested to conduct open trials in the tribal areas and the Names of the short-listed players would be included in the overall trials and camps to be organized by each of the association according to the scheduled announced by KP Olympic Association.

He said the aim and objective of the holding transparent and open trials to give equal opportunities to the players of tribal areas besides forming a strong KP contingent. All facilities would be given to the tribal youth during the trials, Mr. Shah added.

He said the selection committees would be constituted with members of the Ex-FATA Olympic Association, Sports Manager of tribal areas, one nominee of Directorate of Sports KP and the respective association so that to ensure merit based selection.

Zulfiqar Butt said that the fate of the Football would be decided by FIFA's normalization committee announced by FIFA recently to hold trials for selection football teams.

However, when contacted President FATA Olympic Association Shahid Khan Shinwari said that our players would not be part of the trials as we were in talks with Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan and DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak to request President POA Lt.

Gen (Retd) Arif Hassan during September 16 meeting to grant permission to the merged tribal districts to field their own contingent of 200 male and female players in the National Games.

He said players of tribal areas and office-bearers of all affiliated associations opposed the proposal of the merger of FOA into KP OA and termed it a discouraging step by ruining the exiting talent. Finishing FOA will further increase a sense of deprivation of the tribal youth who had badly suffered due to insurgency and militancy in recent years, Shahid said.

About cycling and athletics, it would be decided in a forthcoming meeting scheduled to be held on September 16, 2019 at Pear Continental Hotel with President POA Lt. Gen (Retd) Arif Hassan in the Chair. Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, Muhammad Atif Khan, Secretary Sports Kamran Rehman, DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, President PAF Maj Gen (Retd) Akram Sahi, President KP Olympic Aqil Shah, Presidents and Secretaries of all participating Units and Federations would also participate.

The trials of different games comprising Archery male and female (Sept 28 at Hayatabad Sports Complex), Badminton male female (Sept 24-26 at Qayyum Stadium), Baseball (Sept. 28 at Hayatabad Sports Complex (HSC)), Basketball (Sept 28 at PSB Coaching Center), Bodybuilding (Sept 27 at Qayyum Sports Compelx), Boxing (Sept 23-25 at Lala Aman Boxing Arena), Golf (Sept. 25 PAF Golf Club), Gymnastic (Sept 21-22 at Gymnasium Hall), Handball (Sept 21 at BISE Mardan), Hockey (Sept 20 at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium), Judo (Sept 21 PSB Judo Hall), Kabaddi (Sept. 22 Lala Rafique Sports Arena), Karate (Sept 22 at Lala Rafiq Sports Arena), Rowing (Sept 27-28 Rawal Lake), Rugby (Sept 25-26 at Qayyum Sports Complex and Frontier College for Women), Sailing (Sept 27-28 at Karachi), Shooting, Softball (Sept 28 HSC), Squash, Swimming (Sept 20 Adil Khan Swimming Pool), Table Tennis male female (Sept 26-28 at Qayyum Stadium), Taekwondo, Tennis, Tug of War (Sept 21 at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium), Volleyball male and female (Sept 21-23 PSB Coaching Center), Weightlifting (Sept 21-23 at Qayyum Stadium), Wrestling (Sept 25 at Qayyum Stadium), Wushu (Sept 30 Qayyum Stadium), Throwball and female (Sept 24 at GC Peshawar and Frontier College for Women, and E-Games (Sept 27 at Peshawar Sports Complex).