APCA delegation calls on Punjab sports minister

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A delegation of All-Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Directorate General sports and Youth Affairs Punjab called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at National Hockey Stadium, here on Thursday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Assistant Director Raees-ur-Rehman and other officials were also present.

APCA President Fiyaz Ali presented a bouquet to Punjab Sports Minister for Sports and thanked him for granting honorarium to APCA Directorate General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab employees.

Talking to the APCA delegation, Rai Taimoor Bhatti said that the Punjab government had always taken all necessary measures for welfare of the working class. He urged the APCA employees to perform their duties with more dedication and honesty in future.