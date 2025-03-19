KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The opening ceremony of the All Pakistan Chief Minister Football Tournament (APCMFT) was held at the indoor hall of Sports Complex, KDA on Wednesday.

The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, after which the national anthem was presented with great devotion and respect.

The special guests of the ceremony included the international and famous player of Pakistan football, Riaz Khan Afridi, Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram Chitrali, Regional Sports Officer Kohat Division, Anwar Kamal Burki, President, District Football Association, Zia Khan Afridi, General Secretary, Rehan Shah and his entire football cabinet.

Many sports lovers and fans including Dr. Muzammil participated in the ceremony.

During the ceremony, FIFA-approved footballs were distributed to all the football teams by Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki.

The commemorative shields were also distributed among the distinguished guests.

APP/azq/378