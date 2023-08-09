APCOFY to hold Jashan-e-Azadi cricket match at Bhutto Ground

The All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF) in its effort to express love for the beloved country is going to organise Jashan-e-Azadi cricket match between journalists and artists of the twin cities here on Thursday at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Cricket Ground G-7 Markaz

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF) in its effort to express love for the beloved country is going to organise Jashan-e-Azadi cricket match between journalists and artists of the twin cities here on Thursday at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Cricket Ground G-7 Markaz.

A large number of journalists and artists from the twin cities will attend the match to commence at 1500 hours at the Bhutto Ground in Sitara Market, a news release said.

The cricket team of journalists will be led by President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt, while the artists' team will be led by President (APCOYF) Aasma Butt.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Pakistan Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Noor Ul Amin Mengal will be the special guests of the match.

Aasma Butt said that the purpose of organizing the cricket match is to express love for Pakistan and to convey the message that the friendship between Pakistan and China will grow stronger with time.

"China is not only with Pakistan in every moment of difficulty, but also in moments of happiness. The Chinese government stands with the people and youth of Pakistan on the occasion of Independence Day," she said.