APP revolutionizes Cricket WC coverage with live video programmes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) In a groundbreaking move, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the country's premier news agency, has stepped into the world of online media to ensure comprehensive coverage of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

With ten top and formidable cricketing teams from around the globe competing, this initiative is set to change the game for cricket enthusiasts.

Live coverage programmes offered by APP feature expert analysts, who provide insightful commentary on every match, delve into statistics and players' records, make match predictions, and deliver a diverse range of news related to the thrilling matches.

Several sections of APP, including the English and urdu Reporting Sections, Video News Service (VNS), Social Media, and Digital Media, are working in unison to make sure these programmes reach the widest possible audience of subscribers.

This multi-pronged approach ensures that cricket lovers from all backgrounds can access the latest updates and insights on the World Cup.

The brainchild behind this innovative initiative is none other than the Managing Director of APP, Asim Khichi.

His unwavering dedication is bearing fruit to digitize APP and cater to the evolving demands of digital media.

A team of accomplished analysts and journalists has been assembled to enrich the live coverage experience.

The team includes Shahid Ali Butt, Muhammad Shafique Raja, Umar Shabbir Ghumman, Muhammad Saeed Ch., Ali Raza, Ahsan Abbas, and Ammar Barlas.

These individuals bring a wealth of cricketing knowledge and journalistic expertise to the forefront, providing viewers with unparalleled insights into the World Cup matches.In addition to the talented group of analysts, APP boasts a robust technical team that specializes in social and digital media.

Their unwavering support ensures that the live video programmes run seamlessly, giving subscribers an uninterrupted and immersive cricketing experience.

The team includes Muhammad Abdul Quddous, Zain Ali.Javed, Noman Nasir and Hussain Lashari.

The response to this initiative has been nothing short of spectacular. Subscribers have flocked to the live coverage programmes in good numbers, attesting to the hunger for high-quality cricket content.

Under Asim Khichi's leadership, APP has demonstrated its commitment to embracing the digital age and delivering the very best to its audience.

As the ICC Cricket World Cup continues to unfold, cricket enthusiasts can rest assured that APP's live video programmes will be their gateway to all the action, analysis, and excitement. This marks a new era in APP's sports journalism and reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the digital media landscape.

APP/msr-sab