Open Menu

Appreciation Shield For APP Reporter On PSL Coverage

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Appreciation shield for APP reporter on PSL coverage

An appreciation shield was awarded to senior reporter of APP Karachi Bureau Ghulam Mustafa Aziz for his best coverage of Pakistan Super League season 9

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) An appreciation shield was awarded to senior reporter of APP Karachi Bureau Ghulam Mustafa Aziz for his best coverage of Pakistan Super League season 9.

A ceremony was held at APP Bureau office here on Wednesday evening in which Senior sports Reporter /In-charge urdu Service Ghulam Mustafa Aziz was awarded with appreciation shield by the Bureau Chief Abdullah Sarohi.

Former Regional Director South APP Karachi Parvez Aslam, former Burirau Chief APP Quetta Jawad Haider, Chief Reporter APP Karachi Agha Syed Karam Ali Shah, Senior IT Engineer Ziaullah Bhutto and other staff members were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Quetta Sports Karam Ali Shah Pakistan Super League Best

Recent Stories

Burnley boss Kompany charged with misconduct by FA ..

Burnley boss Kompany charged with misconduct by FA over referee protest

11 minutes ago
 Custom deptt seize 80 vehicles, non custom paid it ..

Custom deptt seize 80 vehicles, non custom paid items worth Rs 700 million

25 minutes ago
 Journalists delegation calls on Jam Kamal

Journalists delegation calls on Jam Kamal

25 minutes ago
 BZU orgainzes Holy Quran recitation competition

BZU orgainzes Holy Quran recitation competition

25 minutes ago
 General (R) Tariq Shafi visits Dr Khurram Tariq Pr ..

General (R) Tariq Shafi visits Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of ..

28 minutes ago
 Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

28 minutes ago
Central Chairman PHMA grieved

Central Chairman PHMA grieved

28 minutes ago
 Romina Khurshid Alam appointed as Coordinator to P ..

Romina Khurshid Alam appointed as Coordinator to PM on Climate Change

31 minutes ago
 Non-Formal Education Statistics Report to be launc ..

Non-Formal Education Statistics Report to be launched today

31 minutes ago
 Scouting is dynamic movement: Dr Khurram Tariq

Scouting is dynamic movement: Dr Khurram Tariq

31 minutes ago
 Police arrest offender under parents’ protection ..

Police arrest offender under parents’ protection law

31 minutes ago
 Muqam assumes additional charge of Ministry of Kas ..

Muqam assumes additional charge of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltista ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports