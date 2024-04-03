Appreciation shield for APP reporter on PSL coverage

An appreciation shield was awarded to senior reporter of APP Karachi Bureau Ghulam Mustafa Aziz for his best coverage of Pakistan Super League season 9

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) An appreciation shield was awarded to senior reporter of APP Karachi Bureau Ghulam Mustafa Aziz for his best coverage of Pakistan Super League season 9.

A ceremony was held at APP Bureau office here on Wednesday evening in which Senior sports Reporter /In-charge urdu Service Ghulam Mustafa Aziz was awarded with appreciation shield by the Bureau Chief Abdullah Sarohi.

Former Regional Director South APP Karachi Parvez Aslam, former Burirau Chief APP Quetta Jawad Haider, Chief Reporter APP Karachi Agha Syed Karam Ali Shah, Senior IT Engineer Ziaullah Bhutto and other staff members were also present on the occasion.