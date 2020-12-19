UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aqeel Clinches BB Shaheed National Tennis C'ship Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Aqeel clinches BB Shaheed National Tennis C'ship title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Aqeel Khan clinched Men Singles title of the 6th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2020 here at Islamabad Tennis Courts on Saturday.

Aqeel outplayed Muzammil Murtaza by 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-1 in the final. In the Ladies Singles final Sarah Mahboob beat Ushna Suhail by 6-4, 6-3.

M.Shoaib beat Ahmed Kamil by 6-1, 2-0, Ret in the Boys 18 and Under final. In the Girls 14 and Under final Amna Ali Qayum defeated Sheeza Sajid by 3-5, 4-2, 4-1.

In Boys and Girls U-12 final, Hamza Roman thrashed Haniya Minhas by 2-4, 4-1, 4-2.

M. Hassan Usmani downed Ismail Aftab by 2-4, 5-3, 5-3 in Boys/Girls U10 final.

Senator Rubina Khalid, chief guest at the closing ceremony of the championship, distributed prizes among the winners.

The Organizing Committee Chairman Senator Taj Haider, Pakistan Tennis Federation President Senator Saleem Saifullah and former Davis Cup coach Fazal Subhan were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed 2020 Coach

Recent Stories

LDA launches operation against Khokhar Palace

33 minutes ago

Federal govt arranges 12 liquefied natural gas car ..

44 minutes ago

RTA to start operating 4 stations

50 minutes ago

NAB notice kills school teacher in Thatta

56 minutes ago

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari appointed as new Rector ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Red Crescent cricket team beat Sports Wri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.