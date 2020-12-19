ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Aqeel Khan clinched Men Singles title of the 6th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2020 here at Islamabad Tennis Courts on Saturday.

Aqeel outplayed Muzammil Murtaza by 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-1 in the final. In the Ladies Singles final Sarah Mahboob beat Ushna Suhail by 6-4, 6-3.

M.Shoaib beat Ahmed Kamil by 6-1, 2-0, Ret in the Boys 18 and Under final. In the Girls 14 and Under final Amna Ali Qayum defeated Sheeza Sajid by 3-5, 4-2, 4-1.

In Boys and Girls U-12 final, Hamza Roman thrashed Haniya Minhas by 2-4, 4-1, 4-2.

M. Hassan Usmani downed Ismail Aftab by 2-4, 5-3, 5-3 in Boys/Girls U10 final.

Senator Rubina Khalid, chief guest at the closing ceremony of the championship, distributed prizes among the winners.

The Organizing Committee Chairman Senator Taj Haider, Pakistan Tennis Federation President Senator Saleem Saifullah and former Davis Cup coach Fazal Subhan were also present on the occasion.