Aqeel Dhedi, Shafiq Abbasi Call On IPC Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Sports board's (PSB) members from corporate sector Aqeel Kareem Dhedi and Shafiq Ahmad Abbasi Wednesday called on Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza, who is also president of PSB.

According to a statement issued here, they assured the minister about business community's cooperation for the promotion of sports in the country.

They discussed the revival of sports culture at the local level with the support of provinces and National Sports Federations.

Besides, they discussed the public-private partnership for infrastructure development and upgradation of the coaching centres in the provinces and sports complex.

Fehmida appreciated efforts of the business community and its support to the government in difficult times and their generous distributions for the national cause.

She expressed the hope that the business community would play a vital role in the revival of sports and support Pakistani athletes and coaches.

Secretary IPC, Ghufran Memon also attended the meeting.

