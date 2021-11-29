UrduPoint.com

Aqeel Moves Ahead In 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 09:22 PM

Aqeel moves ahead in 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship

Pakistan number 1 and national champion Aqeel Khan got an easy sailing in the opening match of the 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship that was inaugurated here at Lahore Gymkhana hard courts on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan number 1 and national champion Aqeel Khan got an easy sailing in the opening match of the 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship that was inaugurated here at Lahore Gymkhana hard courts on Monday.

Aqeel achieve a straight sets win over his rival Hamid Israr in the men's singles here. Other than eight men's singles matches, the same number of matches in under-18 category was also decided.

The inauguration of the tournament was performed by former Governor Punjab Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim in a ceremony as he cut the ribbon to kick start the event. The Former Punjab Governor said that when Hassan Tariq passed away, his friends and tennis players suggested that a tournament should be organized after his name. "It has been six years now we are organizing this ranking tournament.

It has now become the number one event of Pakistan tennis circuit." He said that the biggest thing of this tournament is that its prize money has been kept very high. 'Both men's and women prize money is equal.

Similarly, we have also kept the prize money of Hassan Tariq Rahim Tennis Champion equal for both." He said "we have provided good facilities to the players as well as making sure the event is organized in a good manner every year." On the opening day, matches were played in two categories, men's singles and boys under-18 and the top seeds players advanced to the next round.

In U-18 1st round, Hasheesh Kumar beat Ahmad Nawaz w-o, Yahya Ahtesham beat Arman Kamran 6-2, 6-4, Mahatir Muhammad beat uzair Khan 6-4,2-6,6-3, Semi Zeb Khan beat Hamza Jawad 6-1,6-0, Bakir Ali beat Ali Jawad 6-0,6-0, Ghazi Ahmad beat Asad Zaman 6-3,6-3.

In Mens Singles 1st round, Aqeel Khan beat Hamid Israr 6-0, 6-2, Barkat Ullah beat Shakir Ullah 6-3, 6-0, Muhammad Abid beat Sikandar Hayat 6-1, 6-2, Imran Bhatti beat Faizan Fayyaz Khan 6-2, 6-1, ShehzadKhan beat Bilal Asim 6-0, 6-1, Muhammad Shoaib beat Israr Gul 6-0, 6-0, khalil beat Ibrahim Omar khan6-0,6-0 and Parbhat Kumar beat Abdul Hanan Khan 6-3, 4-1 (Rtd).

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Lahore Governor Punjab Same Ghazi Money Women Event Top

Recent Stories

Chief Minister reviews trade issues in border area ..

Chief Minister reviews trade issues in border areas of Makran

7 seconds ago
 No case of Omicron variant reported so far; RED ca ..

No case of Omicron variant reported so far; RED campaign 2nd phase from Tuesday

8 seconds ago
 Sindh Badminton Association polls held in Larkana

Sindh Badminton Association polls held in Larkana

9 seconds ago
 Jack Dorsey Says Will Leave Twitter Board Around M ..

Jack Dorsey Says Will Leave Twitter Board Around May After Departure as CEO

11 seconds ago
 Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal to Replace Jack Dorsey a ..

Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal to Replace Jack Dorsey as CEO - Statement

13 seconds ago
 UN Chief Says Deeply Concerned About Isolation of ..

UN Chief Says Deeply Concerned About Isolation of Southern African Countries Ove ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.