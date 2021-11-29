Aqeel moves ahead in 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship

Pakistan number 1 and national champion Aqeel Khan got an easy sailing in the opening match of the 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship that was inaugurated here at Lahore Gymkhana hard courts on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan number 1 and national champion Aqeel Khan got an easy sailing in the opening match of the 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship that was inaugurated here at Lahore Gymkhana hard courts on Monday.

Aqeel achieve a straight sets win over his rival Hamid Israr in the men's singles here. Other than eight men's singles matches, the same number of matches in under-18 category was also decided.

The inauguration of the tournament was performed by former Governor Punjab Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim in a ceremony as he cut the ribbon to kick start the event. The Former Punjab Governor said that when Hassan Tariq passed away, his friends and tennis players suggested that a tournament should be organized after his name. "It has been six years now we are organizing this ranking tournament.

It has now become the number one event of Pakistan tennis circuit." He said that the biggest thing of this tournament is that its prize money has been kept very high. 'Both men's and women prize money is equal.

Similarly, we have also kept the prize money of Hassan Tariq Rahim Tennis Champion equal for both." He said "we have provided good facilities to the players as well as making sure the event is organized in a good manner every year." On the opening day, matches were played in two categories, men's singles and boys under-18 and the top seeds players advanced to the next round.

In U-18 1st round, Hasheesh Kumar beat Ahmad Nawaz w-o, Yahya Ahtesham beat Arman Kamran 6-2, 6-4, Mahatir Muhammad beat uzair Khan 6-4,2-6,6-3, Semi Zeb Khan beat Hamza Jawad 6-1,6-0, Bakir Ali beat Ali Jawad 6-0,6-0, Ghazi Ahmad beat Asad Zaman 6-3,6-3.

In Mens Singles 1st round, Aqeel Khan beat Hamid Israr 6-0, 6-2, Barkat Ullah beat Shakir Ullah 6-3, 6-0, Muhammad Abid beat Sikandar Hayat 6-1, 6-2, Imran Bhatti beat Faizan Fayyaz Khan 6-2, 6-1, ShehzadKhan beat Bilal Asim 6-0, 6-1, Muhammad Shoaib beat Israr Gul 6-0, 6-0, khalil beat Ibrahim Omar khan6-0,6-0 and Parbhat Kumar beat Abdul Hanan Khan 6-3, 4-1 (Rtd).