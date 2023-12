Aqeel moves to semifinal of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan C’ships

Top seed Aqeel Khan advanced to Men's Singles semifinal of the 9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships 2023 after registering victory against Abdullah Adnan at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Top seed Aqeel Khan advanced to Men's Singles semifinal of the 9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships 2023 after registering victory against Abdullah Adnan at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Thursday.

Aqeel warded off challenge from Abdullah in the quarterfinal 7-6(2), 6-2.

The semifinal lineups of Men's Singles and other categories were completed on Thursday. Following are the results:

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals: Muhammad Shoaib bt Barkatullah 6-2,6-3; Mudassir Murtaza bt Muzammil Murtaza 6-2,6-2; M. Abid bt Yousaf Khalil 6-3,4-6,6-2; Aqeel Khan bt Abdullah Adnan 7-6(2),6-2

Mens Doubles Quarterfinals:

M.Abid/ Waqas Malik bt Hamza Roman / Saqib Hayat 3-6,6-3(10-3); Mudassir Murtaza / Abdullah Adnan bt M. Salar / Hamza Aasim 7-5,6-1; Yousaf Khalil / Barkatullah bt Ahmed Babar / Imran Bhatti 6-2,3-6(10-8); Shahzad Khan / Jalil Khan bt M. Shoaib / Muzammil Murtaza 6-4,6-4

Ladies Singles Quarterfinals:

Amna Ali Qayum bt Rahat ul Ain 6-0,6-2; Sheeza Sajid bt Soha Ali 6-1,6-3; Esha Jawad bt Lalarukh Sajid 6-2,6-1; Sarah Ibrahim Khan bt Mahrukh Sajid 6-1,6-1

Boys Singles 18&under Quarterfinals:

Hamza Roman bt M.

Salar 6-2,6-2; Hamid Israr bt Kashan Tariq 6-0,6-0; Ahmed Nael bt Ahtesham Humayun 6-4,7-6(5); M. Hamza Aasim bt Asad Zaman 7-6(3),6-0

Boys Singles 14& under 2nd Round: Haziq Areejo bt Ahmed Hussain 5-3,4-1; Nabeel Ali Qayum bt Uzair Khan 4-2,4-1;Muzammil Bhand bt M.Yahya 4-2,5-3; Abdul Basit bt Zohaib Amjad 4-0,5-4(2); Mahad Shehzad bt M. Arsalan 5-4(6),4-1; M. Hazik Aasim bt M. Shakib 4-1,4-0; M. Hasan Usmani bt Abdaar Ali 4-0,4-0; Razik Sultan bt Ayaan ul Haq 4-0,1-4,4-0

Boys / Girls Singles 12& under 2nd Round: Ali Bacahni bt Azan Imran 4-1,4-2; Zyad Zaman bt Arsh Imran 4-1,4-0; Ahmed Hussain bt Majeed Ali Bachani 4-1,4-2; Zohaib Amjad bt M. Ibraheem Cheema 4-1,5-3; Rashid Ali Bachani bt Timujan Ali Mirza 4-0,4-0; Razik Sultan bt Anay Khan 4-0,4-0; M. Shakib bt Moazzam Babr 4-1,4-1