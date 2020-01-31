Aqeel, Muzammil, Abid, Huzaifa advance to semifinals of Federal Cup

Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid and unseeded Huzaifa Abdul Rehman moved into the semifinals of the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship by eliminating their respective opponents in straight sets at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid and unseeded Huzaifa Abdul Rehman moved into the semifinals of the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship by eliminating their respective opponents in straight sets at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Friday.

In the first quarterfinal Barkatullah took the lead 4-1 by breaking 2nd game of Aqeel in the first set. Aqeel Khan fought back and levelled the score 4-4 all by breaking 7th game of Barkatullah. Aqeel won the first set at 6-4 by taking the last of first set.

In the second set Aqeel showed his supremacy and won it 6-2 by breaking 5th and 7th game of Barkatullah. Aqeel will face Huzafia Abdul Rehman in the firstsemifinal, who was in fine touch and made another upset in the tournament when he trounced 4th seed Mudassar Murtaza without any resistance by a scoreline of 6-1, 6-2. In the third quarterfinal 8th seed Muhammad Abid made the major upset when he overcame 3rd seed Shahzad Khan in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

In the last quarterfinal 2nd seed Muzammil Murtaza won his encounter against Heera Ashiq with score of 7-6(3), 6-0. Both the players played excellent tennis and score reached 6-6 all in the first set as both the players held their respective serve and the set was decided at tie break which was won by Muzammil by playing excellent shorts at the crucial moment. Muzammil will face M. Abid in the 2nd semi final.

Results in brief: Men's Singles (Quarter Finals) Aqeel Khan beat Barkatullah 6-4, 6-2; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman beat Mudassar Murtaza 6-1, 6-2; Muhammad Abid beat Shazad Khan 6-3, 6-3; Muzammil Murtaza beat Heera Ashiq 7-6(3), 6-0 Men's Doubles (Semi Finals) Shahzad Khan & Muhammad Abid beat Mudssar Murtaza & Asad Siyyed 6-4, 6-3 Barkatullah & Ahmed Ch. beat Muhammad Shaoib & H uzaifa Abdul Rehman 6-2, 6-2 Senior 45 Plus Doubles (Semi Finals)Irfanullah & Israr Gul beat Imran Ahmed & AZeem Khan 6-1, 6-3.

Hameed-ul-Haq & Mehmood Khan w/o Waseem & Sheraz.