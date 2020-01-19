Aqeel, Muzammil in Tennis final

Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza moved in the men's singles final of the 5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament here at PTF Complex on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ):Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza moved in the men's singles final of the 5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament here at PTF Complex on Saturday.

A total number of 17 matches were played on the 5th day in all the categories.

In the first Men's singles semi-final, 2nd seed Muzammil Murtaza brought an end to teenager Muhammad Shoaib's winning spree in an exciting and closely fought match, 6-4, 6-3.

In the 2nd semi-final, top seeded Aqeel Khan survived a scare from 4th seed Muhammad Abid in a nail biting 3 set match, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

In the women's finals, unseeded Mahin Aftab defeated 2nd seeded Sarah Mahboob Khan in a see-saw match with fluctuating fortunes. Mahin lead 4-1 in the first set, but Sarah fought back to win the set 7-6(4). Mahin then bounced back to take the next two sets 6-4, 6-4 and with it the title.

Men's Singles (Semi Finals): Muzammil Murtaza beat M. Shoaib 6-4, 6-3; Aqeel Khan beat M. Abid: 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles (Semi Finals): M.

Abid, Waqas Malik beat Mudassir Murtaza, M.Shoaib 6-3, 3-6, 10-6; Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza beat Ahmed Chudhary, Barkatullah 6-2, 6-4.

Ladies Singles (Final): Mahin Aftab beat Sarah Mahboob Khan 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4.

Boys 18& under (Semi Finals): M. Shoaib beat Hamid Israr 6-2, 6-1; Subhan Salik beat Hashish Kumar: 6-4, 7-6(2).

Boy's U-14 Singles (Semi Finals): Bilal Asim beat Yahya Musa Luni 4-0, 4-1; Haider Ali Rizwan beat Shahsawar Khan 2-4, 5-3, 4-1.

Boy's U-14 Doubles (Semi Finals): M. Huzaifa, Hamid Israr beat Shahsawar, Yahya Musa 5-3, 4-2; Ahmed Bail, Bilal Asim beat Haider Ali Rizwan, Hussnain Ali Rizwan 5-3, 4-2.

Boy's/Girl's U-12 (Semi Finals): Hamza Roman beat Ehtisham Hamayun 4-2, 4-1; Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Hamza Ali Rizwan: 4-0, 4-1.

Boy's/Girl's U-10 (Semi Finals): M.Hassan Usman beat Hammad Shah 4-1, 4-2; Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Razik Sultan 4-1, 4-1.

Seniors 45 (Semi Finals): Rashid Malik (ZTBL), Hameed ul Haq beat Mubarak Shah, Col. Altif 6-2, 6-1; Israr Gul, Irfanullah beat Salman Haider, Altaf Hussain 6-2, 6-1.