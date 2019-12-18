UrduPoint.com
Aqeel, Other Top Players Move To Last-eight Stage Of BB Shaheed National Tennis Tourney

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:40 PM

Aqeel, other top players move to last-eight stage of BB Shaheed National Tennis tourney

The country's top tennis player recorded comfortable win in his pre-quarterfinal match of 5th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship against Shahid Afridi at Islamabad Tennis Courts on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The country's top tennis player recorded comfortable win in his pre-quarterfinal match of 5th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship against Shahid Afridi at Islamabad Tennis Courts on Wednesday.

Aqeel faced some resistance from his opponent in the first set but managed to win it 6-3. However, in the second set, he utilized all his experience to win it comfortable 6-1.

In another pre-quarterfinal fixture, Shezad Khan beat Hameed ul Haq 6-3 6-4 in an interesting contest.

Elsewhere, Aman Atiq defeated Mudassir Murtaza 7-5 6-2, while Heera Asiq trounced Asad Ullah 6-4 5-7 6-3 in a seesaw battle.

Seasoned Muzzamil Murtaza staved off upset to win his fixture against teenage M. Shoaib 6-7(4) 6-2 and 7-5. In other pre-quarterfinals Yousaf Khalil thrashed Israr Gul 6-3 6-1, while Ahmed Choudhry beat Barkat Ullah 6-4 4-6 6-1. Similarly, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman defeated Sami Zeb in a one-sided affair 6-0 6-1.

Meanwhile, in Men Doubles semifinals, the seasoned pair of Aisam ul Haq and Aqeel Khan defeated Muzzamil Murtaza and Mudassir Murtaza 6-3 6-3 to clash with M. Sohaib and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, who defeated Ahmed Choudhry and Shezad Khan 6-4, 3-6 and 10-5 in the other semifinal.

Men Doubles final will be played on Thursday at 2:00 PM. Saleem Mandviwalla, Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan will be the chief guest.

Results of Boys Under 18 matches: Mahatir Muhammad bt Faizan Shahid 6-3 6-0,Farman Shakeel bt Uzair Khan 4-6 6-2 6-0, Huzaima Rehman bt Hamid Israr 0-6 6-3 6-3, Faizan Fayyaz bt Azan Sajid 6-0 6-2, Hasheesh Kumar bt Noor e Mustafa 6-0 6-3, Boys Under 14 1st round matches: Kamran Khan bt Azan Shahid 4-2 4-1, Ahtesham Humayun w/o Danish Afridi, Shasawar khan w/o umer masood, Yahya Musa Luni bt Subhan Sahir 4-1 4-1, Taimur Khan w/o Awais Ahmed, Ali Zain bt Jarrar Hussain 4-1 4-0, Hamza Asim bt Asad Zaman 4-5(5) 4-0 4-1.

Ladies Singles: In first round Saher Aleem w/o Farheen, Nida Akram bt Krisztina Jekkel 6-4 0-6 6-0, in the second round Noor Malik bt Faryal 6-1 6-1, Saher Aleem w/o Farheen, Sarah Mehboob bt Azeena Azeem 6-0 6-0, Esha Jawad bt Adela Miron 6-1 6-1, Boys/Girls 1st round U-12: Husnain Ali Rizwan bt Zunaisha Noor 4-1 4-0, Rayaan Saud bt Muhammad Shayan 4-2 3-5 5-4(5)Boys/Girls 1st round U-10:Zohaib Afzal bt Uzair Maqsood 4-0 4-0,Nabeel Qayum bt Abdul Basit 5-4(6) 5-4(5), Hassan Usmani bt Esa Fahd Malik 4-0 4-0, Orhan Sohail bt Han li Jun 4-0 4-0, Saqib Ali bt Essa Bilal 5-4(7) 1-4 4-2

