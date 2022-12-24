Aqeel, Sarah annex titles in Begum Kulsum Saifullah tennis tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Top seed Aqeel Khan hit back from one set down to defeat second seed Muhammad Shoaib in the men's singles final of the 8th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Saturday.

Aqeel lost the first set 2-6 to promising Shoaib, but stormed back to win the next two sets and lift the title.

In ladies singles final, seasoned Sarah Mahboob toppled Noor Malik in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 to annex the title.

In men's doubles semi-finals, the experienced duo of Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan outplayed Shoaib and Barkatullah 6-2,6-3, whereas Muhammad Abid and Muzammil Murtaza beat Yousaf Khalil and Heera Ashiq 6-4,6-3.

Competitions were also held in other categories. Following are the results.

In Boys' Singles 18 and Under Semi-Finals, Sami Zeb Khan beat Bilal Asim 6-4,6-1; M. Talha Khan beat Hamid Israr 7-5,6-1 In Boys Singles 14 and Under Semi-Finals, Abubakar Talha beat Amir Mazari 4-0,4-0; Abdul Basit beat Sameer Zaman 4-1,4-2 In Boys' Doubles 14 and Under Finals, Abubakar Talha / Hamza Roman beat Amir Mazari / Sameer Zaman 4-0, 2-3(10-2)In Girls 14 and Under Singles Final, Zunaisha Noor bt Soha Ali 4-2,5-3In Boys/Girls 12 and Under Singles Semi-Finals, M. Hassan Usmani bt Hajra 4-1,4-1; Abdur Rehman beat Razik Sultan 3-5,5-4(3),4-1.