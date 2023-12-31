Aqeel, Sarah emerge victorious in 8th Serena Hotels Tennis C’ships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Aqeel Khan continued his dominance at the national level as he clinched men’s singles title of the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships 2023 by beating promising Muhammad Shoaib in the final at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Sunday.

Aqeel won the first set 6-3, but Shoaib showed his class as Aqeel conceded the second set 1-6. However, Aqeel bounced back to take the third set 6-2 to win the title.

Meanwhile, in the ladies' singles final, Sarah Mahboob Khan overpowered Meheq Khokhar 6-3,6-2 to annex the title.

Elsewhere, in the boys’ single 14 under final, Amir Mazari defeated Abdul Basit in a seesaw battle 7-5,5-7,7-5 to lift the title.