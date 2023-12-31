Open Menu

Aqeel, Sarah Emerge Victorious In 8th Serena Hotels Tennis C’ships

Muhammad Rameez Published December 31, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Aqeel, Sarah emerge victorious in 8th Serena Hotels Tennis C’ships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Aqeel Khan continued his dominance at the national level as he clinched men’s singles title of the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships 2023 by beating promising Muhammad Shoaib in the final at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Sunday.

Aqeel won the first set 6-3, but Shoaib showed his class as Aqeel conceded the second set 1-6. However, Aqeel bounced back to take the third set 6-2 to win the title.

Meanwhile, in the ladies' singles final, Sarah Mahboob Khan overpowered Meheq Khokhar 6-3,6-2 to annex the title.

Elsewhere, in the boys’ single 14 under final, Amir Mazari defeated Abdul Basit in a seesaw battle 7-5,5-7,7-5 to lift the title.

Related Topics

Tennis Islamabad Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

11 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

20 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

20 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

20 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

20 hours ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

20 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

20 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

20 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

20 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

20 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports