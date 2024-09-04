Aqeel, Shoaib Advance To Khawar Hyat Tennis Tournament's Final
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament continued with an action-packed day of matches at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Wednesday.
Competitors from various age groups displayed their skills in closely contested matches across several categories.
In Men’s Singles semifinals, Veteran tennis player Aqeel Khan defeated Muzammil Murtaza with a score of 6-3, 6-4 to clash with rising star
Muhammad Shoaib, who in the other contest overpowered Yousaf Khalil in a dominant performance 6-1, 6-1.
In Ladies Singles quarter-finals, Amna Ali Qayum cruised to victory over Kainat Ali with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 win, while Soha Ali triumphed against Lalarukh Saji 6-2, 6-0.
Earlier, in Ladies Singles pre-quarter-finals, Meheq Khokhar defeated Zara Khan 6-0, 6-0 in a one-sided affair.
Amna Ali Qayum outclassed Zainab Ali Raja 6-0, 6-1.
Soha Ali overcame Fatima Ali Raja with a 6-0 win.
Ushna Suhail outplayed Zunaisah Noor 6-1, 6-1.
Sheeza Sajid won against Laiba Iqbal 6-2, 6-2.
Lalarukh Sajid defeated Amna Saqib Jadoon 6-2, 6-2.
Mahrukh Saji outclassed Maham Jadoon 6-1, 6-0.
In Boys 18 & Under semifinals,
Bilal Asim emerged victorious against Hamza Roman in a three-set thriller, winning 6-3, 1-6, 6-0.
Ahmed Nael Qureshi defeated Ahtesham Humayun with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-2.
In Boys 14 & Under semifinals:
Shayan Afridi beat Muhammad Junaid Khan 5-3, 4-2, while
Hasan Usmani overcame Razik Sultan in a closely fought match 5-4(1), 4-2.
In Boys 12 & Under quarter-finals, Rashid Ali secured a 4-2, 4-0 win over M. Aayan, whereas
Muhammad Muaz defeated M. Ibraheem Gill 4-1, 4-0.
