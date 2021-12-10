Top seed Aqeel Khan and 3rd Seed Muhammad Shoaib would vie for the top honor in the men's singles final of the J7 Group 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Top seed Aqeel Khan and 3rd Seed Muhammad Shoaib would vie for the top honor in the men's singles final of the J7 Group 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Saturday.

In the first semifinal top seed Aqeel Khan was in fine touch and prevailed over Yousaf Khalil and built up the winning lead 4-0 by breaking 7th and 4th game of Yousaf by hitting a number of winners down the line.

He won the first set at 6-2. In the second set he kept the same pressure and won set and match at score of 6-3 by breaking 6th and 9th game of Yousaf and took the revenge of the Lahore defeat.

In the second semifinal, twenty years old Muhammad Shoaib toppled the 2nd seed Muhammad Abid by playing high caliber and remarkable tennis.

His forehand and back hand ground strokes were perfect in rhythm and he was flawless from the net out played 2nd seed Muhammad Abid in a thrilling and entertaining three set match.

Abid won the first set at 6-3 by breaking 8th game of Shoaib. Whereas Muhamamd Shaib bounced back and won the second set in the same trend at 6-3. In the final set Shaoib was very steady from the base line and long rallies were witnessed during the final set which was at 6-2 by breaking 3rd and 7th game of Abid and caused the major upset of the tournament.

The match lasted 2 hours.

In the Ladies singles finalized are top seed Sarah Mahboob and 2nd Seed Ushna Sohail and moved into final with imposing victories over their opponents. Sarah beat Esha Jawad 6-0 6-2 and Ushna beat Noor Malik 6-2 6-2.

Maqbool Hussain Chairman J7 Group witnessed the men's doubles final and met the participating players and officials.

He appreciated the organization and ensured all-out support for the development of tennis in youth and country.

A cake cutting ceremony was also held on the occasion in the presence of players and Media in view of the solidarity with sports activities.

Men's Singles (Semi Finals): Aqeel Khan beat Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 6-3; Muhammad Shoaib beat Muhammad Abid 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Ladies Singles (Semi Finals): Sarah Mahboob beat Esha Jawad 6-0 6-2; Ushna Sohail beat Noor Malik 6-2, 6-2.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority and President Islamabad Tennis Association would grace the occasion on Men's Singles Final on Saturday at 2pm and would distribute the prizes amongst the winners and runner-up.