UrduPoint.com

Aqeel, Shoaib In J7 Group 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis C'ships Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 06:57 PM

Aqeel, Shoaib in J7 Group 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis C'ships final

Top seed Aqeel Khan and 3rd Seed Muhammad Shoaib would vie for the top honor in the men's singles final of the J7 Group 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Top seed Aqeel Khan and 3rd Seed Muhammad Shoaib would vie for the top honor in the men's singles final of the J7 Group 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Saturday.

In the first semifinal top seed Aqeel Khan was in fine touch and prevailed over Yousaf Khalil and built up the winning lead 4-0 by breaking 7th and 4th game of Yousaf by hitting a number of winners down the line.

He won the first set at 6-2. In the second set he kept the same pressure and won set and match at score of 6-3 by breaking 6th and 9th game of Yousaf and took the revenge of the Lahore defeat.

In the second semifinal, twenty years old Muhammad Shoaib toppled the 2nd seed Muhammad Abid by playing high caliber and remarkable tennis.

His forehand and back hand ground strokes were perfect in rhythm and he was flawless from the net out played 2nd seed Muhammad Abid in a thrilling and entertaining three set match.

Abid won the first set at 6-3 by breaking 8th game of Shoaib. Whereas Muhamamd Shaib bounced back and won the second set in the same trend at 6-3. In the final set Shaoib was very steady from the base line and long rallies were witnessed during the final set which was at 6-2 by breaking 3rd and 7th game of Abid and caused the major upset of the tournament.

The match lasted 2 hours.

In the Ladies singles finalized are top seed Sarah Mahboob and 2nd Seed Ushna Sohail and moved into final with imposing victories over their opponents. Sarah beat Esha Jawad 6-0 6-2 and Ushna beat Noor Malik 6-2 6-2.

Maqbool Hussain Chairman J7 Group witnessed the men's doubles final and met the participating players and officials.

He appreciated the organization and ensured all-out support for the development of tennis in youth and country.

A cake cutting ceremony was also held on the occasion in the presence of players and Media in view of the solidarity with sports activities.

Men's Singles (Semi Finals): Aqeel Khan beat Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 6-3; Muhammad Shoaib beat Muhammad Abid 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Ladies Singles (Semi Finals): Sarah Mahboob beat Esha Jawad 6-0 6-2; Ushna Sohail beat Noor Malik 6-2, 6-2.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority and President Islamabad Tennis Association would grace the occasion on Men's Singles Final on Saturday at 2pm and would distribute the prizes amongst the winners and runner-up.

Related Topics

Tennis Lahore Islamabad Sports Fine Rawalpindi Same Lead Media From Top

Recent Stories

realme GT Master Edition Makes Winter Look Resplen ..

Realme GT Master Edition Makes Winter Look Resplendent in Monochromatic Hues

22 minutes ago
 Russia registers 30,873 new coronavirus cases, 1,1 ..

Russia registers 30,873 new coronavirus cases, 1,176 deaths

44 minutes ago
 Korean Ambassador lauds Pakistan 's successful res ..

Korean Ambassador lauds Pakistan 's successful response to COVID-19

46 minutes ago
 Nobel winner Ressa accuses social media giants of ..

Nobel winner Ressa accuses social media giants of fuelling 'toxic sludge'

1 minute ago
 President stresses responsible tourism to cut impa ..

President stresses responsible tourism to cut impact on nature

1 minute ago
 Poland Renews Claims for War Damages as New German ..

Poland Renews Claims for War Damages as New German Cabinet Takes Over

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.