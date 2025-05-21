Aqeel, Shoaib, Yousaf, Muzammil move in Federal Cup semis

Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Yousaf Khalil and Muzammil Murtaza, advanced to the semifinals of the 37th OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at the PTF-SDA on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Yousaf Khalil and Muzammil Murtaza, advanced to the semifinals of the 37th OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at the PTF-SDA on Wednesday.

Players delivered intense performances, thrilling spectators and advancing the tournament into its decisive stages.

Second seed Aqeel Khan had to dig deep to overcome a strong challenge from rising talent Ahmad Nael Qureshi, eventually winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in a gripping quarter-final clash at the 37th OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships.

Ahmad Nael came out firing and stunned the seasoned Aqeel by taking the first set 6-4 with confident shot-making and relentless pressure. However, the experienced Khan responded with a tactical shift in the second set, employing sliced backhands, cross-court shots, and long rallies to disrupt Qureshi’s rhythm. His strategy paid off as he leveled the match with a 6-3 second-set win.

In the decisive set, Aqeel Khan drew on his vast experience and regained full control, using precise placement and superior court coverage to dominate. He denied Qureshi any room to regroup, cruising through the final set 6-1 to book his place in the semi-finals.

Muhammad Shoaib showcased his top form against the talented Barkatullah, securing a solid win with consistent baseline play and strategic shot placement. Yousaf Khalil displayed control and composure as he overpowered M. Talha Khan in an entertaining encounter. Meanwhile, Muzammil Murtaza demonstrated his dominance with a clinical performance against Sami Zeb Khan, sealing his spot in the semi-finals without dropping a set.

With the top contenders moving forward, the stage is set for an exciting semifinal lineup.

In a thrilling Ladies' Singles encounter, unseeded Noor Malik pulled off a major upset by defeating 3rd seed Soha Ali 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals.

After dropping the first set 4-6, Malik made strategic adjustments to her game, leveling the match by taking the second set 6-4 with determined baseline play and improved shot selection.

In the deciding set, Malik quickly gained momentum, breaking Soha Ali's serve in the second game to take a 5-3 lead. However, fading light forced the match to be suspended before completion.

Resuming the match the following morning, Malik remained composed and capitalized on her overnight advantage, closing out the final set 6-3 to secure her place in the semi-finals.

The Ladies’ Singles semi-finals delivered high drama as both top seeds were knocked out in straight sets.

In the first semi-final, unseeded Mehak Khokhar caused the tournament’s biggest upset by eliminating top seed Shiza Sajid

in a well-fought encounter. Khokhar dominated the opening set 6-0 with aggressive baseline play and sharp returns. The second set was more competitive, but Khokhar held her nerve in key moments to clinch it 7-5 and secure her place in the final.

In the second semi-final, Noor Malik continued her giant-killing run by overpowering 2nd seed Mahrukh Sajid. Malik displayed supreme control and confidence throughout, winning 6-3, 6-0 in a commanding performance that left no doubt about her form heading into the final.

The final promises to be an exciting clash between two in-form unseeded players, Mehak Khokhar and Noor Malik, both of whom have taken down top seeds on their way to the title match.

Men’s Singles (quarterfinals): Muhammad Shoaib beat Barkatulllah 6-2 6-1, Yousaf Khalil beat M.Talha Khan 6-2 6-4, Muzammil Murtaza beat Sami Zeb Khan 6-1 6-0, Aqeel Khan beat Ahmad Nael Qureshi 4-6 6-3 6-1.

Ladies Singles (semifinals): Mehak Khokhar beat Shiza Sajid 6-0 7-5, Noor Malik beat Mahrukh Sajid 6-3 6-0.

Men’s Doubles (quarterfinals): Yousaf Khalil & Barkatullah beat Kashan Tariq & Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-1 6-3; Muhammad Shoaib & Muzammil Murtaza beat Sami Zeb Khan & Huzaima A.Rehman 7-5 6-4.

In Junior 18&Under (pre-quarterfinals): M. Hazik Aasim beat Razik Sultan 6-3 6-2, Abdul Basit beat Hassan Usmani 6-2 6-3, Talha Khan beat Muhammad Rayyan 6-2 6-1, Muhammad Yahya beat Sqib Ali 6-1 6-0, Muhammad Salar beat Muhammad Ali 6-3 4-0 (Retd).

In Boys 14&Under (quarterfinals): Shayaan Afridi beat Rayyan Khan Khalil 4-1 4-0, Junaid Khan beat Ibrahim Gill 4-0 4-1, Rashid Ali beat M.Faizan 4-1 4-0, Raxik Sultan beat Waqas Janas 4-2 4-0.

In Girls 12&Under (semifinals): Khadija Khalil beat Anaya Khan 4-1 4-1, Omer Shahnoor beat Zara Aidrus 4-0 4-0.