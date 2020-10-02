Aqeel wards off challenge to win 1st round match of PTF-ITA Super Cup

Top seed Aqeel warded off challenge from Mudassir Murtaza to pull off an exhausting win against Mudassir Murtaza in first round of men's singles of PTF-ITA Islamabad Super Cup-2020 at the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ):Top seed Aqeel warded off challenge from Mudassir Murtaza to pull off an exhausting win against Mudassir Murtaza in first round of men's singles of PTF-ITA Islamabad Super Cup-2020 at the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Friday.

Aqeel lost first set 4-6 after a seesaw battle but came back from behind strongly to clinch the next two sets 6-1, 6-1.

In another fixture, Muzammil Murtaza overcame Barkatullah 6-2, 6-1. Elsewhere, Ahmed Chaudhary beat Heera Ashiq 6-1, 6-1 in a one-sided affair.

Earlier, the opening ceremony of the event took place wherein Tariq Murtaza, President Islamabad Tennis Association was chief guest. He interacted with the players and welcomed them and also appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Tennis Federation and Islamabad Tennis Association management for joining hands in organizing the event a long break in tennis activities due to Covid-19.

Elsewhere, M. Abid trounced Shahzad Khan 6-3, 6-2 in a well-fought contest.

Meanwhile, matches of junior's 18 and under singles of 1st round were also played on Friday. Following are the results: Zalan Khan beat Faizan Fayyaz Khan: 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-1 M. Huzaifa Khan beat Nalain Abbas: 6-1, 6-1 Sami Zeb Khan beat Aqib Hayat: 6-4, 6-4 Hamid Israr beat Subhan Bin Salik: 6-2, 6-3 Semi-Finals in the men's and juniors categories will be held on Saturday.

\932