UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aqeel Wards Off Challenge To Win 1st Round Match Of PTF-ITA Super Cup

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:55 PM

Aqeel wards off challenge to win 1st round match of PTF-ITA Super Cup

Top seed Aqeel warded off challenge from Mudassir Murtaza to pull off an exhausting win against Mudassir Murtaza in first round of men's singles of PTF-ITA Islamabad Super Cup-2020 at the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ):Top seed Aqeel warded off challenge from Mudassir Murtaza to pull off an exhausting win against Mudassir Murtaza in first round of men's singles of PTF-ITA Islamabad Super Cup-2020 at the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Friday.

Aqeel lost first set 4-6 after a seesaw battle but came back from behind strongly to clinch the next two sets 6-1, 6-1.

In another fixture, Muzammil Murtaza overcame Barkatullah 6-2, 6-1. Elsewhere, Ahmed Chaudhary beat Heera Ashiq 6-1, 6-1 in a one-sided affair.

Earlier, the opening ceremony of the event took place wherein Tariq Murtaza, President Islamabad Tennis Association was chief guest. He interacted with the players and welcomed them and also appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Tennis Federation and Islamabad Tennis Association management for joining hands in organizing the event a long break in tennis activities due to Covid-19.

Elsewhere, M. Abid trounced Shahzad Khan 6-3, 6-2 in a well-fought contest.

Meanwhile, matches of junior's 18 and under singles of 1st round were also played on Friday. Following are the results: Zalan Khan beat Faizan Fayyaz Khan: 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-1 M. Huzaifa Khan beat Nalain Abbas: 6-1, 6-1 Sami Zeb Khan beat Aqib Hayat: 6-4, 6-4 Hamid Israr beat Subhan Bin Salik: 6-2, 6-3 Semi-Finals in the men's and juniors categories will be held on Saturday.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Islamabad Event From Top

Recent Stories

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

2 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

47 minutes ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

2 hours ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

2 hours ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.