Aqib advocates for spin-friendly pitches to revive test cricket dominance

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Pakistan’s interim head coach, Aqib Javed, stressed the need for adopting strategies of making spin-friendly pitches in order to revive Pakistan’s test cricket dominance that could position Pakistan at the top of the ICC Test Championship.

Holding a press conference at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday, he criticized the lack of strategic pitch preparation, especially in home conditions, noting that West Indies batsmen struggle against spin. “There was a simple formula in Test cricket: you do not lose at home as England, Australia and South Africa all utilize their home conditions to their advantage. Matches in South Africa often finish in four days on their tracks,” he explained.

Javed dismissed the criticism of spin-friendly wickets, saying, “When fast bowlers take wickets, people say Test cricket was progressing but when spinners dominate, they claim it as regressing. This double standard needs to stop”, he added.

The former pacer highlighted that Pakistan has the capability to prepare such pitches at all its cricket centers, making it challenging for visiting teams. He said that our aim should be to make Pakistan an impenetrable fortress for Test cricket, just like beating Australia in Australia. These pitches might be tough for our batters too, but they will learn. Fast bowlers will also need to master reverse swing, just like Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis did on similar surfaces.”

He also touched on the toll that all-format cricket takes on fast bowlers. “Bowling to the tailenders in a Test match was exhausting for pacers. Players who participate in leagues must also play four-day cricket to build their stamina,” he remarked.

Aqib Javed’s insights could pave the way for a strategic shift in Pakistan’s approach to Test cricket, emphasizing home-ground dominance and better preparation for long-format challenges.