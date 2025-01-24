Aqib Advocates For Spin-friendly Pitches To Revive Test Cricket Dominance
Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Pakistan’s interim head coach, Aqib Javed, stressed the need for adopting strategies of making spin-friendly pitches in order to revive Pakistan’s test cricket dominance that could position Pakistan at the top of the ICC Test Championship.
Holding a press conference at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday, he criticized the lack of strategic pitch preparation, especially in home conditions, noting that West Indies batsmen struggle against spin. “There was a simple formula in Test cricket: you do not lose at home as England, Australia and South Africa all utilize their home conditions to their advantage. Matches in South Africa often finish in four days on their tracks,” he explained.
Javed dismissed the criticism of spin-friendly wickets, saying, “When fast bowlers take wickets, people say Test cricket was progressing but when spinners dominate, they claim it as regressing. This double standard needs to stop”, he added.
The former pacer highlighted that Pakistan has the capability to prepare such pitches at all its cricket centers, making it challenging for visiting teams. He said that our aim should be to make Pakistan an impenetrable fortress for Test cricket, just like beating Australia in Australia. These pitches might be tough for our batters too, but they will learn. Fast bowlers will also need to master reverse swing, just like Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis did on similar surfaces.”
He also touched on the toll that all-format cricket takes on fast bowlers. “Bowling to the tailenders in a Test match was exhausting for pacers. Players who participate in leagues must also play four-day cricket to build their stamina,” he remarked.
Aqib Javed’s insights could pave the way for a strategic shift in Pakistan’s approach to Test cricket, emphasizing home-ground dominance and better preparation for long-format challenges.
Recent Stories
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..
Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
Aqib advocates for spin-friendly pitches to revive test cricket dominance7 minutes ago
-
Brathwaite aims for strong comeback in 2nd test against Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
Sumo walks 'tightrope' with first overseas events in 20 years2 hours ago
-
Paths to Australian Open women's final20 hours ago
-
Volleyball, Kabadi among other traditional sports becoming victim of social media onslaught20 hours ago
-
ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat Malaysia by 53 runs22 hours ago
-
ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ Meet22 hours ago
-
LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape22 hours ago
-
Team to focus on big scores in 2nd test: Saud22 hours ago
-
Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case23 hours ago
-
All Pakistan Shooting ball tournament to begin on Jan 2423 hours ago
-
SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets23 hours ago