Aqib Ilyas steers Oman to 8 wickets win against Canada in T20 Tri-Nation Series

TORONTO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Aqib Ilyas shined with bat and bowler by steering Oman to a comfortable eight wickets victory against Canada in the second match of the Twenty20 Tri-Nation cricket Series played here at Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City here.

Oman team skipper Aqil Ilyas smashed an unbeaten 53 runs off 46 balls with six boundaries and one six besides claiming two wickets for 20 runs in his four overs spell and played a key role in guiding his team to eight wickets victory. Aqib Ilyas was later on declared at Play of the Match.

Oman won the toss and elected to field first. Canada batsmen while batting failed to set up a big target and tumbled down quickly after scoring 106 all for in 19.5 overs. Nichoolas Kirton, the skipper, made 18 runs off 21 balls with three boundaries, Shreyas Movva scored 14 runs off 20 balls with one boundary, Saad bin Zafar scored 15 runs of 19 balls, Harsh Thaker scored 14 runs of 16 runs, none of the other batsman could cross the double figures.

For Oman Aqib Ilyas grabbed two wickets for 20 runs in his four overs spell, Kaleem Ullah got two for 17 runs in 3.5 overs, Fayyaz Butt took two for 21 runs in his four overs spell, Shakeel Ahmad got one wicket for 16 runs, Rafi Ullah grabbed one wicket for 11 runs in his over spell and Zeeshan Maqsood took one wicket for 14 runs.

In reply, Oman chased the target for the loss of two wickets in 15 overs with 30 balls remaining.

For Oman opener Aqib Ilyas hammered 53 runs off 46 balls with six boundaries and one six, Kashyab, Prajapati made 13 off 11 balls with three boundaries, no three batsman Shoaib Khan smashed unbeaten 30 runs off 31 balls with one boundary and three towering sixes, two on the long-on boundary and one leg side. Thus Oman raced up to the target in 15 overs for the loss of only two wickets.

For Canada, Dilon Heyliger took on wicket for 17 runs while the other was run out.

SCORECARD:

Canada Batting

Navneet Dhaliwal c Fayyaz Butt b Shakeel Ahmed 0

Aaron Johnson c Prajapati b Rafiullah 2

Dilpreet Bajwa run out (Shoaib Khan/†Athavale) 0

Nicholas Kirton (c) c Prajapati b Fayyaz Butt 18

Shreyas Movva † c Ayaan Khan b Aqib Ilyas 14

Harsh Thaker b Aqib Ilyas 14

Saad Bin Zafar c †Athavale b Fayyaz Butt 15

Dilon Heyliger st †Athavale b Zeeshan Maqsood 9

Parveen Kumar c Shoaib Khan b Kaleemullah 4

Kaleem Sana c Ayaan Khan b Kaleemullah 2

Akhil Kumar not out 10

Extras (b 5, lb 2, nb 1, w 10) 18

Total:19.

5 Overs (RR: 5.34) 106

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Navneet Dhaliwal, 0.1 ov), 2-0 (Dilpreet Bajwa, 0.4 ov), 3-20 (Aaron Johnson, 5.1 ov), 4-32 (Nicholas Kirton, 6.3 ov), 5-59 (Shreyas Movva, 11.3 ov), 6-60 (Harsh Thaker, 11.5 ov), 7-76 (Dilon Heyliger, 15.2 ov), 8-92 (Parveen Kumar, 17.6 ov), 9-93 (Saad Bin Zafar, 18.1 ov), 10-106 (Kaleem Sana, 19.5 ov)

Bowling:

Shakeel Ahmed 3-1-16-1

Kaleemullah 3.5-0-17-2

Fayyaz Butt 4-0-21-2

Rafiullah 1-0-11-1

Aqib Ilyas 4-0-20-2

Zeeshan Maqsood 4-0-14-1

Oman Batting:

Aqib Ilyas (c) run out (Johnson/†Movva) 53

Kashyap Prajapati c Parveen Kumar b Heyliger 13

Shoaib Khan not out 30

Zeeshan Maqsood not out 2

Extras (lb 2, nb 1, w 6) 9

Total: 15 Overs (RR: 7.13) 107/2

Did not bat:

Fayyaz Butt, Khalid Kail, Pratik Athavale †, Shakeel Ahmed, Ayaan Khan, Kaleemullah, Rafiullah

Fall of wickets: 1-35 (Kashyap Prajapati, 4.5 ov), 2-99 (Aqib Ilyas, 14.2 ov)

Bowling:

Kaleem Sana 2-0-16-0

Parveen Kumar 4-0-21-0

Dilon Heyliger 3-0-17-1

Saad Bin Zafar 3-0-35-0

Harsh Thaker 1-0-5-0

Aaron Johnson 2-0-4-0

Dilpreet Bajwa 0-0-7-0

Toss: Oman, elected to field first

Player of The Match Oman (Aqib Ilyas)

Oman won by 8 wickets (with 30 balls remaining)

Match number

Umpires: Arnold Maddela, Rohan Shah, Reserve Umpire Bijal Patel

Match Referee Bangladesh Neeyamur Rashid.

Points: Oman 2, Canada 0

APP/ijz/0405